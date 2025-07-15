Brentford announce new investment

Philanthropist Gary Lubner and filmmaker Sir Matthew Vaughn have become minority shareholders in Brentford.

The club will remain under the majority ownership of Matthew Benham, who took full control in 2012.

Brentford said in a statement: “The new investment reinforces Brentford’s ambitions for continued growth on and off the pitch.

“Equity and financing from the new shareholders will not only enable greater investment in the squad but also create enhanced commercial opportunities and help grow Brentford’s reach and impact locally and beyond.”