Brentford agree loan deal for Spurs’ Reguilon

Brentford have agreed a deal to sign left-back Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham for the rest of the season.

The Spaniard, 27, spent the first half of the season on loan at Manchester United but that deal was terminated this month.

He is now set to join the Bees, who have been looking to bring in a left-back because Rico Henry is among their players currently out injured.







Boss Thomas Frank has made it clear that signing someone in that position is a priority during this month’s transfer window.

Reguilon joined Spurs from Real Madrid in 2020 and spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid.

His move is expected to be completed in time for him to make his Brentford debut in Saturday’s vital home match against Nottingham Forest.

Frank’s side have lost five Premier League matches in a row and are just two places above the relegation zone, with Forest sitting a place above them in the table.







