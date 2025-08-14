Brentford agree deal to sign Ouattara

Brentford have agreed a deal to sign winger Dango Ouattara from Bournemouth.

The Bees are set to pay just over £40m for the 23-year-old Burkina Faso international.

Ouattara, who has three years left on his contract, is expected to undergo and medical on Friday.

Bournemouth signed him from French club Lorient in 2023 and he has made 81 Premier League appearances for the Cherries, scoring nine goals.