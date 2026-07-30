Brentford agree deal to sign Sangaré

Brentford have agreed a deal with Lens to sign midfielder Mamadou Sangaré.

The Bees will pay around £41m for the 24-year-old Mali international, who is set to travel to England for a medical.

The transfer will cost just under the club-record £42m spent to sign forward Dango Ouattara from Bournemouth last summer.

Sangaré, a left-footed box-to-box midfielder who can operate defensively or in a central role, played in Austria for Hartburg and Rapid Vienna before joining Lens last August.

He established himself as a key performer in France, making 29 Ligue 1 appearances and featuring as Lens won the Coupe de France.