Bees beat West Brom on penalties in Carabao Cup

Brentford beat West Brom on penalties in the Carabao Cup to set up a potential fourth-round tie at home to Fulham.

The Bees were twice behind at The Hawthorns but with the teams level at 2-2 after 90 minutes, they prevailed in the shootout, with Christian Norgaard scoring the winning penalty after Grady Diangana’s kick was saved by David Raya.

In normal time, Hal Robson-Kanu opened the scoring and then restored Albion’s lead with a penalty after Emiliano Marcondes equalised with a superb overhead kick.

A penalty by Marcus Forss hauled Brentford level for the second time.

Thomas Frank’s side will now face the winners of the tie between Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday.







