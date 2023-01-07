Benrahma’s goal sends Bees out of FA Cup

Brentford 0 West Ham 1 79' Benrahma

Said Benrahma’s West Ham winner sent his former club out of the FA Cup.

The ex-Bees star was introduced in the second half and beat goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha with a swerving strike from distance.

In a first half of few chances, Yoane Wissa came closest when his low effort was saved by Lukasz Fabianski before Keane Lewis-Potter saw his header blocked.

West Ham should have taken the lead moments after the start of the second half when Emerson’s cross was somehow side-footed wide from a few yards out by Tomas Soucek.

But they did have the lead on 79 minutes when Benrahma picked up the ball in Brentford’s half, drove forward and powered a shot beyond Strakosha, who perhaps should have done better.

Brentford: Strakosha, Roerslev, Ajer (Henry 80’), Bech Sorensen, Mee (Trevitt 90’), Ghoddos, Jensen, Dasilva (Janelt 69’), Damsgaard (Canos 80’), Wissa, Lewis-Potter (Schade 69’)







