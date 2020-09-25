Benrahma set to play as Brentford face Millwall

Said Benrahma is in the Brentford squad for the first time this season for the Bees’ trip to Millwall on Saturday.

The Algerian international has not featured in any of Brentford’s two Championship matches and three EFL Cup ties this season amid mounting speculation of a move away.







Several Premier League sides have been linked with his signature, including Fulham and Crystal Palace

Bees boss Thomas Frank believed the 25-year-old was not in the right frame of mind to play in last week’s win over Huddersfield, but a training ground exchange this week convinced him to change his mind.

“He has trained with a top attitude throughout the week and he came to me and said I am available to play should I get the chance to be selected,” said Frank.

The Dane remained coy as to whether Benrahma would start in Saturday’s derby, but was keen for an end to the transfer window and speculation over his top players.

“I know he is a Brentford player and that is why he is in the squad, and we will see what happens in the next three or four weeks, however long it is,” Frank added. “Can the transfer window please close tomorrow?

“We are talking about one of the three best offensive players in the division last year. All of us want to have good players in our team and in the club and he is obviously a top player.”

Frank said Brentford have a fully fit squad for the trip to the Den.