Bees winless in six home games after losing to Spurs

Brentford 0 Tottenham 2 29' Janelt (OG) 87' Sarr

A Vitaly Janelt own goal and a late goal from substitute Pape Matar Sarr condemned the Bees to this latest defeat.

Thomas Frank’s side had enough chances to take something from the game but were wasteful in front of goal.

Spurs took the lead against the run of play in the first half when a Heung-min Son corner was deflected into the net off Janelt.

The midfielder was unfortunate to get the final touch after Hakon Valdimarsson, making his debut in the Brentford goal, with Mark Flekken sidelined through injury, failed to deal with the set-piece.

Brentford enjoyed plenty of possession throughout the first half but were unable to add to their league-high 29 goals on home turf.

Yoane Wissa twice headed wide from inside the box, while Bryan Mbeumo was denied by Antonin Kinsky before the Spurs goalkeeper pulled off an even better save to deny Christian Norgaard not long after the visitors had taken the lead.

The Bees enjoyed even more control after the interval but continued to pass up opportunities, with Wissa hitting the top of the crossbar with the best of them.

And the result was sealed with three minutes to play as Sarr raced on to a pass from Son and poked into the net before Valdimarsson could close him down.

Brentford: Valdimarsson, Ajer (Kayode 76), Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard (Carvalho 84), Janelt (Jensen 66), Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade.

Subs not used: Eyestone, Pinnock, Mee, Maghoma, Yarmoliuk, Konak







