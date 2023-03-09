Bees winger Lewis-Potter out for two months

Brentford winger Keane Lewis-Potter is set to spend at least two months out of action after suffering a knee injury during training.

Lewis-Potter, who joined the Bees from Hull for a club record fee of £16 million last summer, has endured a tough first season in London, making just 13 appearances in all competition.

The 22-year-old was sidelined with a similar injury earlier in the season, underwent minor surgery this week, but is now facing a race to play again this campaign.







