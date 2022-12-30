Bees win at West Ham but Toney is stretchered off

West Ham 0 Brentford 2 18' Toney 43' Dasilva

Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva scored in a superb victory for Brentford at the London Stadium.

However, the win was overshadowed by concern for Toney, who was stretchered off in stoppage time after suffering what looked like a knee injury.

Toney opened the scoring by following up to score after Christian Norgaard’s shot had been saved by West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski – the striker’s 12th league goal of the season.

And Toney set up the second goal, a couple of minutes before half-time, lifting the ball over the top for Dasilva, who saw off Aaron Cresswell and slotted past Fabianski.

It consigned the Hammers to a fifth consecutive defeat and lifted Brentford to ninth in the table.

But the game ended on a sour note, with Toney in obvious pain as he was carried from the field.

The two sides will meet again in the FA Cup third round on 7 January.

Brentford (3-5-2): Raya, Zanka, Pinnock, Mee, Roerslev, Norgaard, Dasilva (Ghoddos 67), Jensen (Janelt 59), Henry, Toney (Jansson 90), Mbeumo (Wissa 59)







