Bees win at Stoke to secure quarter-final place

Stoke 1 Brentford 2 22' Canos 40' Toney 57' Sawyers

Sergi Canos and Ivan Toney scored as Brentford booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The Bees, semi-finalists last season, were two up by half-time but Stoke rallied after Romaine Sawyers scored against his former club.

Canos fired home after collecting a pass from Toney, who doubled the lead five minutes before the interval.

After Marcus Forss was tackled near the edge of the penalty area, Toney collected the loose ball and netted his third goal of the season.

Mathias Jensen missed a chance to put the visitors further ahead and they were in control before Stoke reduced the deficit.

Sawyers’ goal – a fine half-volley from 25 yards out – gave the Championship side hope, but Brentford were worthy winners.







