Bees well beaten by Liverpool at Anfield

Liverpool 3 Brentford 0

Brentford were well beaten at Anfield, where Mohamed Salah scored twice.

Salah opened the scoring just before half-time, collecting a pass from Darwin Nunez slotting past keeper Mark Flekken.

And there was no way back for the Bees once Salah headed in from Kostas Tsimikas’ cross just after the hour mark.

Diogo Jota’s thumping strike capped off a resounding win for Liverpool, who were the better side throughout.

Brentford’s best chance came in the first half, when Bryan Mbeumo’s effort was cleared off the line by Trent Alexander-Arnold.







