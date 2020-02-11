Bees ready for crucial game as QPR look to halt slump

Brentford face a huge game tonight in the battle for promotion to the Premier League.

Second-placed Leeds, who have been faltering badly, visit Griffin Park, where a win for the Bees would take them above the Yorkshire side.

The pressure is very much on Leeds, who missed out on the top two after stumbling at the same stage of last season.

Brentford are currently fifth in the Championship table, while fourth-placed Nottingham Forest are at home to Charlton and will move up to second if they win and Leeds are beaten.

Leeds had a 10-point gap to third place in December but now only goal difference separates them and third-placed Fulham, who are at Millwall on Wednesday evening.

Brentford captain Pontus Jansson could return from a hip injury to face the club he left last summer.

Meanwhile, QPR travel to Swansea and are looking to arrest a slump which has seen them lose three league games in a row and drop to 17th in the table.

