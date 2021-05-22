Bees pull off comeback to reach play-off final

Brentford 3 Bournemouth 1

(Brentford win 3-2 on aggregate)

Brentford came from behind to clinch a Championship play-off final place in dramatic fashion.

They earned a date at Wembley next Saturday against either Swansea City or Barnsley they attempt to reach the Premier League next season.

A penalty from Ivan Toney, plus goals from Vitaly Janelt and substitute Marcus Forss broke the resistance of 10-man Bournemouth, who had Chris Mepham sent off.

The Bees got off to the worst possible start when they were caught cold by a Bournemouth counter-attack with only five minutes gone.

Bryan Mbeumo’s initial corner was cleared with the ball falling nicely for Arnaut Danjuma who, with the hosts’ oddly over-committed, burst through from inside his own half, shaking off the chasing pair of Janelt and Mathias Jensen, before coolly sliding the ball under Brentford keeper David Raya. It was the second goal for the Cherries’ midfielder in the overall tie.

However, Brentford recovered and equalised with a penalty in the 15th minute.

Bournemouth full-back Lloyd Kelly was judged to have handled at close quarters as he attempted to block an Emiliano Marcondes cross on the right. And Toney kept his nerve, stepping up to convert the spot kick for his 32nd goal of the season.

In a drama-filled first half, Mepham was sent off in 27 minutes – the former Brentford player hauled down Mbuemo 25 yards out in what was a clear scoring opportunity.

Brentford went in front and levelled the tie four minutes after the restart. Midfielder Janelt was first to a loose clearance and, on the edge of the penalty area, clipped the ball with his left foot which sailed past the grasp of Cherries’ keeper Asmir Begovic.

Eventually, with the Bees dominating play, the precious third goal arrived with ten minutes left. Forss turned the ball in at the near post from a left sided, whipped cross by Marcondes, to seal a memorable victory.

Brentford: Raya, Pinnock, Roerslev (Forss 46), Jansson, Canos (Fosu 78), Janelt (Ghoddos 63), Jensen, Dalsgaard, Marcondes, Mbuemo (Bidstrup 89), Toney







