Bees pick up point in stalemate at Bournemouth

Bournemouth 0 Brentford 0

Brentford earned a point in a match of few clear-cut chances – but skipper Pontus Jansson picked up an injury.

Jansson, a key player for the Bees, limped off midway through the second half after suffering what looked like a hamstring injury.

Mikkel Damsgaard was denied an early goal by Bournemouth keeper Neto, who produced a fine save.

At the other end, the hosts were denied a penalty when Jordan Zemura went down under a challenge from Kristoffer Ajer – referee Thomas Bramall stuck by his original decision after being advised to check the pitchside monitor.

Bees boss Thomas Frank made a triple change on the hour mark, sending on Aaron Hickey, Josh Dasilva and Yoane Wissa.

But chances remained at a premium, although Ivan Toney missed a decent one for the visitors when he fired wide with 14 minutes remaining.

And there was a let-off in the final seconds for Brentford when Mathias Jensen appeared to handle in the area but no penalty was given.

Brentford: Raya, Ajer (Hickey 61), Jansson (Zanka 64), Mee, Henry, Baptiste (Onyeka 84), Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo (Wissa 61), Toney, Damsgaard (Dasilva 61).







