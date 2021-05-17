Bees must come from behind after first-leg loss

Bournemouth 1 Brentford 0 55' Danjuma

Arnaut Danjuma’s goal means Brentford will have to come from behind in the second leg if they are to reach another Championship play-off final.

They will hope a terrible late miss by Bryan Mbeumo does not prove costly.







Bournemouth’s goal came after the visitors were hit on the counter-attack 10 minutes into the second half, with Danjuma slotting home after collecting David Brooks’ pass.

The Bees should arguably have been awarded an early penalty for a challenge by Adam Smith on Tariqe Fosu.

Also in the first half, Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke headed against the post.

The Cherries went close again before the interval when keeper David Raya kept out Steve Cook’s header and Ivan Toney blocked Brooks’ follow-up.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank responded to the goal by making a triple substitution, sending on Mbeumo, Emiliano Marcondes and the fit-again Rico Henry.

And an unchallenged Mbeumo failed to take a golden chance to equalise when he contrived to shoot wide when sliding in to meet Christian Norgaard’s low ball across the box.

Brentford: Raya, Jansson, Norgaard, Pinnock, Roerslev (Henry 58), Jensen (Ghoddos 86), Janelt (Dalsgaard 73), Canos, Fosu (Marcondes 58), Toney, Forss (Mbeumo 58)

Subs not used: Daniels, Goode, Reid, Bidstrup.







