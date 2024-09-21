Bees lose despite setting Premier League early-goals record

Tottenham 3 Brentford 1 1' Mbeumo 8' Solanke 28' Johnson 85' Maddison

For the second game in a row, Brentford lost despite going ahead after just 23 seconds.

Bryan Mbeumo’s brilliant volley from Keane Lewis-Potter’s cross put the Bees in front against Tottenham, setting a new Premier League record for a club scoring so early in consecutive matches.

But former Chelsea striker Dominic Solanke levelled and, shortly before the half-hour mark, Brennan Johnson put Spurs ahead. James Maddison added a late third for the hosts.

Tottenham keeper Guglielmo Vicario prevented an equaliser by producing superb second-half saves to deny Mbeumo and Kevin Schade.

But Vicario should not have been on the pitch. Early in the second half he clearly handled the ball outside his penalty area but it was inexplicably not spotted by the match officials or picked up by VAR.

Brentford, for their part, were repeatedly guilty of losing possession – and Spurs’ equaliser came after Ethan Pinnock gave the ball away, with Solanke slotting in the loose ball after Maddison’s shot had been saved by keeper Mark Flekken.

After the visitors again gave the ball away, Son Heung-min found Johnson, went past Nathan Collins before firing into the far corner of the net.

Son also set up Maddison, who cleverly beat Flekken with a chipped finish.

Brentford: Flekken, Ajer (Roerslev 79), Van den Berg, Pinnock, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Janelt, Yarmoliuk (Schade 63), Damsgaard (Konak 79), Carvalho (Trevitt 87), Mbeumo.







