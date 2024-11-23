Bees likely to appeal against Norgaard red card, says Frank

Thomas Frank says Brentford are likely to appeal against Christian Norgaard’s red card in the goalless draw at Everton.

Norgaard was sent off on 41 minutes for a challenge on Everton’s England keeper Jordan Pickford.

After Keane Lewis-Potter’s cross was headed back across goal by Ethan Pinnock, Yoane Wissa failed to make contact – and Norgaard connected with Pickford’s knee as he attempted to score.

After the incident was picked up by VAR and then viewed by referee Chris Kavanagh, Norgaard was dismissed.

Bees head coach Frank said: “For me it is not a red card. The ball is coming across the six-yard box, Christian’s eyes are clearly on the ball and he is stretching to try to touch it behind Wissa.

“Christian was unlucky his studs go on the leg of Pickford. No intention – he is actually pulling out of full force, with no intention of making a foul, just trying to score.

“There were several Everton players who were saying: ‘That is not a red card’. We will most likely appeal.”

Frank was given an yellow card for his protests on the touchline – another decision he felt was wrong.

“I was frustrated but didn’t abuse the fourth official,” he said.

“I’d understand if I were running in and abusing. Then I’d completely hold my hands up.”







