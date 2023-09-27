Bees knocked out of Carabao Cup by Arsenal

Brentford 0 Arsenal 1

Reiss Nelson’s early goal ended Brentford’s involvement in the Carabao Cup.

A defensive lapse by Zanka allowed Eddie Nketiah to slide a pass across the penalty area for unmarked Arsenal attacker Nelson to calmly stroke the ball home.

The goal gave Arsenal confidence and they began to dominate large parts of the first half as Brentford struggled for momentum.

Emile Smith-Rowe should have added a second in the 30th minute but, after breaking impressively through the home rearguard, his left-footed shot was turned away well by keeper Mark Flekken.

Brentford showed greater self-belief after the restart and put Arsenal under increased pressure, and Yoane Wissa was unfortunate to see his shot strike the base of the post.

Nelson, however, should have netted four minutes later, only to knock the ball wide when Arsenal hit the hosts on the counter-attack.

In response, Brentford’s best chance saw substitute Keane Lewis-Potter fire a raking shot which was stopped on the line by Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior.

Brentford: Flekken, Collins, Pinnock, Zanka (Ajer , Roerslev (Ghoddos 62), Onyeka (Lewis-Potter 78), Norgaard (Jensen 62), Janelt, Hickey (Olakigbe 78), Wissa, Mbeumo.







