Bees eighth after victory at Southampton

Southampton 0 Brentford 2 32' Toney 90' Wissa

Goals from Ivan Toney and Yoane Wissa secured another win for Brentford and lifted them to eighth in the Premier League.

Toney put the Bees ahead just after the half-hour mark when he tapped in after Christian Norgaard had flicked on Bryan Mbeumo’s corner.

And in the final seconds, Toney set up substitute Wissa, who slotted home after the striker’s header opened up Southampton’s defence.

The victory took Brentford above Fulham in the table, boosting their hopes of a European place.

The Saints remain bottom and were booed off by their fans after the final whistle.

They went close to equalising early in the second half when Che Adams’ goal-bound effort was blocked by Aaron Hickey.

Brentford: Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Jensen (Damsgaard 79), Nørgaard, Janelt (Onyeka 45), Mbeumo (Jansson 78), Schade (Wissa 65), Toney.







