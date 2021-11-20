Bees earn point in thriller at Newcastle

Newcastle 3 Brentford 3 10' Lascelles 11' Toney 31' Henry 39' Joelinton 61' Lascelles (OG) 75' Saint-Maximin

Brenford earned a point in a topsy turvy clash at St James’ Park.

Ivan Toney scored against his former club and Rico Henry also found the net as the Bees, beaten in their previous four league games, showed great battling qualities.

They equalised just 75 seconds after Jamaal Lascelles headed in from Matt Ritchie’s corner, with Toney firing home after pouncing on a mistake by keeper Karl Darlow.

Toney had a goalbound shot cleared off the line by Fabian Schar before Henry put Brentford ahead after being found by Sergi Canos’ cross.

Joelinton hauled Newcastle level by curling into the bottom corner following Allan Saint-Maximin’s cross.

Brentford regained the lead in the second half when Frank Onyeka’s shot was deflected past Darlow by Lascelles.

But Saint-Maximin equalised by finishing at the far post after a neat Newcastle move.







