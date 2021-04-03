Bees drop more points in draw at Huddersfield

Huddersfield 1 Brentford 1 7' O'Brien 50' Sørensen

Mads Bech Sorensen scored his third goal of the season, but Brentford dropped two more vital points in their bid for automatic promotion.

Sorensen swept the ball home from seven yards to equalise early in the second half and Ivan Toney hit the post a minute later, but the Bees never came close to a winner after that.

They fell behind early on to a long-range shot from Lewis O’Brien after a defensive mix-up involving Mads Roerslev and David Raya.

After the first 20 minutes, the Bees were the better side but were not clinical enough to win it. The point did take them up to third – above Swansea on goal difference – but they trail second-placed Watford by nine points with one game in hand.

Brentford could not have got off to a worse start.

Roerslev, in for the injured Henrik Dalsgaard at right-back, chased a Huddersfield pass as Raya came to the edge of his area. The two did not communicate and Roerslev played the ball forward to Christian Norgaard. He was tackled and Raya took too long to get back, and O’Brien took advantage to put the ball past him from 30 yards.

That was Huddersfield’s only attempt on goal in the entire first half and Brentford grew into the game as the half went on. Vitaly Janelt had a good shot saved by Ryan Schofield and then Bryan Mbeumo missed two good opportunities in stoppage time.

The Bees also had a couple of strong-looking penalty appeals for a foul on Toney and for handball against Naby Saar.

The momentum continued straight after the break and they quickly equalised. Sergi Canos crossed from the right and Pontus Jansson had a header brilliantly cleared off the line by Sarr. The ball fell to Vitaly Janelt on the left and his cross was tucked in by Sorensen from seven yards out.

Almost immediately, they nearly took the lead when Canos superbly found Toney, whose shot from just inside the area came back off the base of the post.

Brentford only really had half chances after that, while Huddersfield had one at the other end when Raya saved a shot from Demeaco Duhaney.

But it was another disappointing result for the Bees, who have now drawn three games in a row.

Brentford: Raya, Dalsgaard, Sorensen, Jansson, Pinnock, Norgaard, Janelt (Jensen 62), Ghoddos (Marcondes 72), Canos (Fosu 72), Mbeumo (Forss 81), Toney.







