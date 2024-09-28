Bees draw with West Ham after another first-minute goal

Brentford 1 West Ham 1 1' Mbeumo 54' Soucek

Brentford once again failed to make the most of a fast start as they were held to a draw by West Ham.

Bryan Mbeumo put the Bees in front after less than a minute at the Gtech Community Stadium but a second-half Tomas Soucek goal meant they had to settle for a point.

Having also given up early leads to lose in their last two games, Thomas Frank’s side have now dropped 38 points from winning positions since the start of last season.

Mbeumo scored the opener within 40 seconds, hooking home a brilliant volley from Fabio Carvalho’s header.

The forward’s fifth goal of the season created a piece of history as Brentford became the first Premier League side to score in the first minute of three consecutive games.

The visitors were much improved after the break and drew level when Tomas Soucek turned in from close range following a mis-hit from Michail Antonio.

Neither side were able to fashion many clear-cut openings in a scrappy end to the game.

Brentford: Flekken, Van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer, Schade (Yarmoliuk 60), Damsgaard, Janelt, Lewis-Potter, Carvalho (Konak 85), Mbeumo.

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Mee, Meghoma, Trevitt, Roerslev, Ji-soo, Yogane







