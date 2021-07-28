Bees draw with Man Utd on night of great goals at Old Trafford

Shandon Baptiste marked his recent return to action with a brilliant goal as Brentford drew 2-2 with Manchester United in a pre-season friendly.

Bryan Mbeumo also scored a fine goal in front of a 30,000 crowd at Old Trafford, where recent signings Frank Onyeka and Myles Peart-Harris made their Bees debuts.

Anthony Elanga volleyed United ahead but Brentford were level by half-time courtesy of Baptiste’s cracking strike.







Baptiste, fit again after a long-term knee injury, was picked out by Ivan Toney near the edge of the penalty area and hit a fabulous first-time shot in off the underside of the bar.

An even better strike restored United’s lead in the second half – this time breathtaking a 30-yard volley from Andreas Pereira.

But Mbeumo responded for the visitors in style, cutting inside and firing home the equaliser.

Brentford’s pre-season campaign will continue with a home game against West Ham on Saturday.

Brentford starting XI: Raya, Thompson, Goode, Pinnock, Canos, Toney, Fosu, Baptiste, Janelt, Roerslev, Haygarth.

Subs used: Onyeka (61), Sorensen (61), Mbeumo (61), Dervisoglu (76), Forss (76), Gordon (76), Racic (76), Peart-Harris (76), Stevens (76), Valencia (76)







