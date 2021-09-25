Bees draw with Liverpool in six-goal thriller

Brentford 3 Liverpool 3 27' Pinnock 31' Jota 54' Salah 63' Janelt 67' Jones 83' Wissa

Battling Brentford grabbed a deserved draw in a thrilling game.

The Bees stunned Jurgen Klopp’s side when they took the lead on 26 minutes.

Christian Norgaard curved a defence-splitting pass to find Sergi Canos on the right, whose low cross was deftly flicked by Ivan Toney towards the far post where Ethan Pinnock forced home from close range.

Liverpool levelled just four minutes later. Kristoffer Ajer failed to reach Jordan Henderson’s cross and Diogo Jota was on hand to head into the corner of the net from only six yards out.

The Reds, appearing more aggressive, should have gone ahead when Jota somehow steered the rebound wide following Curtis Jones’ 25-yard low drive which cannoned off the post.

David Raya scooped the ball away from Jota to deny Liverpool the lead moments after half-time. Yet the visitors went in front in the 54th minute.

Fabinho found Mohamed Salah with a high pass which eluded the Bees’ rearguard – and the Liverpool forward expertly tucked the ball past a helpless Raya from a few yards out.

Brentford equalised on 63 minutes. A cross to the far post by Ajer saw Pontus Jansson strike the ball off bar before Vitaly Janelt was first to react to head home from close in.

In a breathtaking clash, Liverpool regained the lead just four minutes later. Curtis Jones drove a fierce shot past Raya from 22 yards to stun Thomas Frank’s men.

Yet Bees’ Yoane Wissa delivered a dramatic 82nd-minute equaliser when Liverpool failed to clear a cross by Shandon Baptiste.

Brentford: Raya, Pinnock (Zanka 42), Jansson, Ajer, Henry, Janelt, Norgaard (Wissa 76) , Onyeka (Baptiste 67), Canos, Toney, Mbeumo







