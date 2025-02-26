Bees draw with Everton to continue winless run at home

Brentford 1 Wissa (45’+4)



Everton 1 O’Brien (77′)

Brentford remain without a home win since early December after drawing with Everton.

A late header from defender Jake O’Brien means the Bees, who have won four away games in a row, have now gone seven games without a victory at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Yoane Wissa gave them the lead with his 12th goal of the season but the points were shared in a low-quality encounter.

Brentford started on the front foot but chances were few and far between – Wissa heading straight at keeper Jordan Pickford with the best of the Bees’ early opportunities.

Everton should have been in front before the interval as in-form striker Beto twice failed to capitalise when running through on goal.

Brentford keeper Mark Flekken did well on both occasions, first diving at the forward’s feet as he tried to go around him and then saving well when Beto shot on the second occasion.

And those close-calls seemed to spark Brentford in to life, with a spell of pressure in first half stoppage-time ending with Wissa heading in to the net after Bryan Mbeumo had hit the crossbar as Everton failed to deal with a long throw.

Flekken almost undid his good work by allowing a Jack Harrison corner to beat him early in the second half, but team-mate Kevin Schade was well-placed to clear.

Brentford looked set to hold on for victory from that point, only for O’Brien to head in unmarked at the back post.

Everton had the best chance to win the game in the closing stages, with Flekken once again saving well from Beto.

Brentford: Flekken, Ajer (Kayode 81) , Collins, Pinnock, Lewis-Potter, Yarmoliuk, Janelt, Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade (Maghoma 76).

Subs not used: Valdimarsson, Mee, Ji-soo, Arthur, Carvalho, Konak, Morgan







