Bees come from behind to see off Forest Green

Brentford 3 Forest Green 1 8' Aitchison 60' Wissa 75' Mbeumo 86' Forss

Second half goals from Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo and Marcus Forss saw Brentford come from behind to progress in the Carabao Cup.

League Two Forest Green Rovers scored in only the eighth minute to go ahead at the Community Stadium.

Regan Hendry pressed into the Brentford penalty area – and his assist found Jack Aitchison, who blasted the ball low under Bees keeper Alvaro Fernandez from close range.

Forest Green almost doubled their lead in the 59th minute when Hendry clipped the post – however, the Bees promptly raced upfield to net the equaliser seconds later.

Wissa, making his full debut, picked up a pass from Saman Ghoddos inside the penalty area, before doing just enough to squeeze the ball low into the left-hand corner of the net.

Eventually, substitute Mbeumo grabbed the advantage for Brentford on 74 minutes. Dominic Thompson swung in a fierce, inviting cross from the left, and Mbeumo powered home a header at the far post.

With 10 minutes remaining, Rovers midfielder Ebrima Adams was sent off for a late challenge on Vitaly Janelt.

And the Bees subsequently made it safe when Forss drove the ball into the roof of the net in the 84th minute, to book their place in the third round.

Brentford: Fernandez, Thompson, Pinnock, Bech-Sorensen (Ajer 45), Roerslev (Canos 46), Janelt, Bidstrup (Onyeka 46), Wissa, Ghoddos, Dervisoglu (Mbeumo 67), Forss







