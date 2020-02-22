Bees come back from two down to earn point

Brentford 2 Blackburn 2

Brentford came back from two down to earn a point at Griffin Park.

Adam Armstrong put Blackburn ahead against the run of play and then doubled their lead from the penalty spot.

But Ollie Watkins pulled a goal back with a brilliant strike and Said Benrahma equalised with a penalty.

Brentford dominated early on but went behind when Ethan Pinnock misjudged a long ball forward by Rovers keeper Christian Walton on 11 minutes.

Armstrong nipped in behind the Bees centre-back and lobbed keeper David Raya.

Worse followed for Brentford when Rovers were awarded a controversial penalty nine minutes into the second half.

Raya, playing against his former side, produced a point-blank save to deny Armstrong and was then harshly adjudged to have fouled John Buckley while trying to grab the loose ball.

Armstrong tucked away the resulting spot-kick and Brentford were left with a mountain to climb.

But Watkins hauled them back into the game by chesting down Henrik Dalsgaard’s ball over the top and spectacularly volleying home from the edge of the penalty area.

And when Brentford were awarded a controversial penalty of their own after Mads Roerslev tumbled under a challenge from Bradley Johnson, Benrahma made no mistake.

Brentford: Raya, Dalsgaard, Jeanvier (Roerslev 54) Pinnock, Henry (Dervisoglu, 84), Norgaard, Benrahma, Watkins, Dasilva, Marcondes (Baptiste 60), Mbeumo,

Subs not used: Daniels, Valencia, Fosu, Oksanen.







