Bees boss Frank questions fixture scheduling ahead of quarter-final

Thomas Frank has suggested that Brentford have been treated unfairly when it comes to fixture scheduling.

They will be away to Newcastle on Wednesday evening in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

It means they will play three matches in the space of seven days, culminating in a home game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, and Frank has suggested that bigger clubs have been given preferential treatment.

“Us and Crystal Palace are the only teams in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals that have to play three games in seven days,” Bees boss Frank said.

“The other six teams – the bigger clubs – are playing in eight or nine days, which might be a coincidence. Maybe the EFL or Premier League can answer that.

“We have the shortest turnaround. We asked if we could move the Nottingham Forest game to Sunday, but they were not willing to help with the short turnaround. It is what it is.

“On Wednesday, we will be absolutely on it. On Saturday, we will also be absolutely on it. I will play a really strong team on Wednesday.”

That team could include Igor Thiago, who missed Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at Chelsea because of a minor injury. He is expected to return to action at St James’ Park.







