Bees boss Frank plans bigger role for Damsgaard

Summer signing Mikkel Damsgaard is set for a bigger role at Brentford in the lead up to the World Cup, according to boss Thomas Frank.

Damsgaard joined from Sampdoria during the summer but is yet to start a Premier League game, having played just 11 times in Serie A last season due to injury.

But the 22-year-old started for Denmark in their recent 2-0 win over France and Frank plans to give him more game time for the Bees.







“Definitely. That’s the aim,” Frank said.

“I think it’s going according to plan in terms of not starting a Premier League game until now because he needed to get the intensity, to train, to add to his fitness.

“Now he’s at a state where he can start competing for a start. He’s showing me that I should not be in doubt about starting him.

“It (starting against France) was very important, there’s no doubt about that. He’s done a very good job in terms of training very hard and doing his gym work.

“He’s coming up to a good level. The intensity in training is looking better and better.

“He did a good job and it was a top action for the assist. A really good touch and a perfect pass or cross for (Kasper) Dolberg to score.

“Hopefully he’s taking that confidence into us and can progress with that.”

However, Brentford will still be without Keane Lewis-Potter and Ethan Pinnock for the game against Bournemouth on Saturday.







