Bees boss Frank ‘definitely not’ happy with point at West Brom

Brentford boss Thomas Frank said he was “definitely not” happy with a point against Championship leaders West Brom.

The Bees drew 1-1 at The Hawthorns, where former QPR man Darnell Furlong equalised soon after Henrik Dalsgaard had put Frank’s side ahead.





Frank said: “I’m not happy with a point. Definitely not.

“But I’m extremely proud of the players and the way we approached this game and the big personality we displayed.

“I told them beforehand: ‘Make a big performance and I’m sure we’ll have a good chance of getting three points because we’re in a good place where we are showing a good attitude and being humble, but also playing with big confidence.’

“I want players who play with big intensity, but today I want to see big players who are playing with composure and displaying that big personality against the league leaders.

“We dominated, we created the goal and we should have got more.”

Frank also revealed that Pontus Jansson is likely to return for the Boxing Day game against Swansea.

“Pontus Jansson has been a massive player for us this year, in terms of leadership and making everybody better,” Frank said.

“Here were were playing at potentially the most difficult away ground and other players stepped up without him.

“He has a minor hip injury and we expect him to be ready for Swansea.

“Yes, it will be tricky to decide who to leave out for him, just as it was hard to leave Kamahalo Mokotjo out today after he was possibly man of the match against Fulham last week.”







