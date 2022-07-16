Bees beaten by late Stuttgart goal in friendly

A last-minute penalty saw Brentford lose 2-1 to VfB Stuttgart in a pre-season friendly in Germany.

New signing Aaron Hickey played 45 minutes for Brentford, who went ahead in the first half when Bryan Mbeumo slotted into the bottom corner after being played through by Mathias Jensen.

Stuttgart equalised on 71 minutes when Lilian Egloff’s low strike took a deflection off Rico Henry and beat David Raya.







Yoane Wissa then saw two attempts hit the bar, the first a close-range header and the second a strike from distance.

Darko Churlinov also struck the woodwork late on before Fin Stevens was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box from a cross by Tanguy Coulibaly, who then converted from the spot.

Brentford first half: Cox, Trevitt, Crama, Jansson, Hickey, Baptiste, Maghoma, Jensen, Dervisoglu, Mbeumo, Ghoddos.

Brentford second half: Raya, Stevens, Sorensen, Oyegoke, Henry, Onyeka, Janelt, Peart-Harris, Dasilva, Toney, Wissa.







