Bees beaten after dramatic United comeback

Man Utd 2 Brentford 1

Manchester United scored twice in stoppage time to pull off a dramatic victory over Brentford at Old Trafford.

Mathias Jensen’s first-half opener – his fourth goal in six matches for the Bees – looked like giving them a superb victory.

But Scott McTominay, brought on as a substitute with three minutes remaining, scored twice to deny Thomas Frank’s side.

The Scotland midfielder fired home after Kristoffer Ajer had scuffed a clearance inside his own box.

And after Anthony Martial had a low shot saved by keeper Thomas Strakosha, McTominay reacted quickest to a Harry Maguire flick-on to net the winner.

Brentford: Strakosha, Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Hickey, Jensen (Ghoddos 83), Norgaard, Janelt (Onyeka 70), Mbeumo, Wissa (Maupay 70), Roerslev.







