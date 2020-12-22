Bees beat Newcastle to reach semi-finals

Brentford 1 Newcastle 0 66' Dasilva

Josh Dasilva’s winner took Brentford through to the semi-finals of a major tournament for the first time in their history.

They surprisingly left Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo and Mathias Jensen for the Carabao Cup clash but Dasilva’s second-half goal was enough to secure victory over their Premier League opponents.







Having made room for himself on the left of the Newcastle penalty area, Sergi Canos clipped the ball between a couple of defenders for Dasilva to expertly stroke home first time from around 16 yards.

Bees boss Thomas Frank then opted to send on Toney against his former club, before Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow reacted well in the six-yard area to deny the fit-again Christian Norgaard, who was also sent on.

Toney flashed a late shot wide as the hosts comfortably saw the tie out.

Brentford: Daniels, Thompson, Fosu, Pinnock, Bech Sorensen, Janelt (Norgaard 59), Dasilva (Jensen 79), Marcondes, Canos (Toney 68), Ghoddos, Forss.

See also: Frank hails players after historic Brentford victory







