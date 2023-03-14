Ban for racially abusing Toney is ‘very strong message’ – Bees boss

Thomas Frank says a “very strong message” has been sent by the punishment given to a man who racially abused Brentford striker Ivan Toney on social media.

Antonio Neill, 24, has been banned from every football ground in the United Kingdom for three years.

It is the first banning order issued under the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act passed last year.







It also prevents him from travelling abroad to watch international matches.

In addition, Neill, of Blyth, Northumberland, was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for two years.

“It’s a very strong message,” said Brentford head coach Frank. “Personally I’m very pleased that racial abuse is getting into court.

“I think the sentence is not hard enough. It could be harder – it’s a suspended sentence.

“But I think it’s a good step in the right direction to hopefully show the world that there’s no room for racial abuse.”







