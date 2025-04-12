Arsenal v Brentford player ratings

Yoane Wissa’s 16th goal of the season earned Brentford a deserved point at the Emirates Stadium. Here’s how we rated each Bees player in the 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Mark Flekken: 7

The goalkeeper was not seriously tested until Leandro Trossard forced him into a fine save in the 44th minute, despite Arsenal’s first-half dominance which could not be translated into a goal. Very fortunate when he was robbed by Bukayo Saka and the Ealing-born England star was unable to capitalised.

Sepp van den Berg: 7

Generally solid and good concentration and distribution as Brentford tried to impose themselves more at the start of the second half.

Kristoffer Ajer: 8

The Norwegian made the occasional unforced error early on but tested former Bee David Raya in the Arsenal goal with a crisp shot on the counter-attack. Superb block to deny a major scoring opportunity for Gunners striker Gabriel Martinelli.

Nathan Collins: 7

Did a good job in stopping most incursions from Martinelli on the left side of the Arsenal forward line. Instrumental with a headed assist for Yoane Wissa’s equaliser.

Keane Lewis-Potter: 7

Impressed in the first half, policing Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri, who was attempting to raid down the flank. Defended well with Arsenal carrying threats from Martinelli and Trossard.

Mikkel Damsgaard: 6

Was caught out by Declan Rice in the lead up to Arsenal’s goal, scored by Thomas Partey in the 61st minute on a fast counter when the hosts initially cleared a Brentford corner. Industrious as always before being subbed in the second half.

Vitaly Janelt: 6

The midfielder started the match instead of Yehar Yarmoliuk in the only change from the side which drew with Chelsea in the Bees’ previous outing. Worked hard, but faded in the second half before being substituted.

Christian Norgaard: 7

Brentford’s Danish enforcer was cautioned in the 28th minute for an ill-timed lunge on Martinelli. Otherwise battled well against a lively Rice in the central areas.

Kevin Schade: 6

Quiet for long spells and received little service with Arsenal dominating possession. However, after a booking, the winger made timely interceptions when the Gunners threatened in the final third.

Bryan Mbeumo: 7

Forced to track back regularly as Arsenal increased the pressure during the first half. Improved in an attacking sense after the break with his pace giving the Gunners concern.

Yoane Wissa: 8

Occasionally got the better of Arsenal centre-half Jakub Kiwior. With Brentford much more positive going forward in the second half the striker was livelier – and kept calm to hook home an equaliser in 74 minutes which was enough to earn Thomas Frank’s side a point.

Michael Kayode: 7

Came on to replace Ajer in the 68th minute. Made a great impact, charging down the right, and was instrumental with a clipped cross which led to the leveller.

Yehar Yarmoliuk: 6

Came on for Janelt along with Kayode. Not enough time to make the desired impact.

Mathias Jensen: 6

Replaced Damsgaard with 11 minutes remaining. The midfielder helped shore up midfield and protected the back line as Arsenal chased a winner.







