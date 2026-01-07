Andrews wanted to protect ‘precious’ Thiago

Keith Andrews admitted it was a difficult decision to take Igor Thiago off against Sunderland when the Brentford striker was chasing back-to-back hat-tricks.

Thiago, whose treble helped the Bees to a 4-2 win at Everton at the weekend, scored two more in a 3-0 victory against the Black Cats.

But he picked up a knock late in the game, prompting boss Andrews to substitute him.

Andrews explained: “He’s precious to us. When he took a knock it was always in my mind to look after him.

“But when he’s on two goals, I know what way he’s wired, so that was a difficult dilemma.

“I had to just make that decision, which obviously wasn’t entirely popular with him.”

The win lifted Brentford to fifth in the Premier League table, just a point behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

And the outstanding Thiago’s brace took his tally for the season to 16 league goals.

“He’s been sensational. I wouldn’t be swapping him for anybody,” Andrews said.