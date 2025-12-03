Andrews proud of Brentford and stands by team selection

Keith Andrews insisted he was proud of his Brentford side despite their 2-0 defeat by Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The Bees made Mikel Arteta’s side toil for long periods at the Emirates Stadium, after Mikel Merino put them ahead in the 11th minute with a well-taken goal.

Substitute Bukayo Saka eventually made the contest safe in added time, as the Gunners re-established a five-point lead at the top of the table.

Brentford’s best opportunity of the night came when their former goalkeeper, David Raya, tipped Kevin Schade’s header against the bar in the first half.

“I saw this as an opportunity to show what we’re all about and approach in a fearless way,” said head coach Andrews.

“I’m really proud of the performance, even if we didn’t get the result. The second goal is on me as we were pushing forward. But I have immense pride in our performance.

“Plans don’t always work out. We could have done a little bit better on their first goal. But they have top players with great movement.

“We grew into the game, restricted them and began to dominate the ball. We made it uncomfortable for them until their second goal.

“They are a top team and I have the utmost respect for them.”

Andrews made five changes from the team which beat Burnley last weekend. Igor Thiago, Jordan Henderson and Mikkel Damsgaard were all substitutes.

“We had a couple of knocks and a couple of players maybe needed a rest, and I needed to utilise the squad,” explained Andrews.

“The players push each other and the players who came in tonight did well for the jersey. Tonight was more about us and the structure and system. Thiago came on and gave us a platform in the second half.

“I still wanted us to be proactive and aggressive, but the opposition doesn’t allow you to do that. We have been able to do that against Chelsea and Man City this season.”