Andrews hails ‘selfless’ players after Bees beat Newcastle

Keith Andrews praised the “selflessness” of his Brentford side and double scorer Igor Thiago after a 3-1 win over Newcastle.

A goal down at half-time, the Bees responded impressively.

A header from Kevin Schade levelled the contest before Thiago’s late goals, including a penalty, saw off the Magpies, who were reduced to 10 men after Dan Burn was sent off.

Brentford, tipped by many to struggle this season, are now in a relatively comfortable 12th place in the Premier League table, and have created a notable six-point gap between them and the relegation zone ahead of the international break.

“I thought we edged it and controlled most parts of the game,” said head coach Andrews.

“The players stuck to the task and were relentless in going back level and going for winning goals. They stayed really focused.

“He (Thiago) is in a great frame of mind, in a great vein of form, loving life and is big personality in the dressing room.

“The selflessness of the team – you look at the attackers, look at how they recover and do the basics of the game. And the subs (Rico Henry, Mathias Jensen and Vitaly Janelt) who came in, they made a big influence.

“I thought the second half we were very good and we hit very high levels in all areas of the game. We were calm at half-time and we tweaked a few things, like being calmer in possession.

“We have real belief in what we could produce in doing the right things.”

Brentford have now beaten Newcastle, champions Liverpool, Manchester United and Aston Villa at home this season.

“We want it to be a place where it’s pretty uncomfortable for the opposition,” said Andrews. “It’s really important for what we want to achieve.

“The confidence has grown with the players and with the fans and it all adds to the feel-good factor”.