Andrews backs Thiago after costly penalty miss

Keith Andrews backed Igor Thiago after the Brentford striker had a stoppage-time penalty saved in the 2-1 defeat at Brighton.

Thiago tucked away a first-half penalty to put the Bees ahead – his 10th goal of the season – but was denied by keeper Bart Verbruggen in the final stages.

Brighton hit back in the second half, with Danny Welbeck equalising before Jack Hinshelwood put them ahead.

“Thiago has been immense for us this season, so there’s no blame attached to him, but unfortunately we couldn’t quite get the equaliser,” said Andrews.

“He is scoring a lot of goals. His confidence is flowing. It is difficult for penalty takers.”

Brentford travelled to the south coast in good form, having won four of their previous five matches in all competitions, and head coach Andrews was optimistic they could keep their encouraging run going.

“I was certainly looking for a result and was fairly confident of getting it,” he said.

“If we walk away with a 2-2 draw it’s one of those where we feel it’s a good performance. But unfortunately, the game can bite you.”