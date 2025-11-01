Andrews backs Collins after Brentford defeat

Keith Andrews backed Nathan Collins after the defender’s own goal in Brentford’s 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

The south London side went ahead through Jean-Philippe Mateta’s header and doubled their lead when Collins headed into his own net early in the second half.

An error by the Republic of Ireland international then almost led to a third goal.

But boss Andrews said: “No blame at all attached to Nathan. Everything he’s done from the second I’ve been in the building as a set-piece coach and head coach has been magnificent.”

The Bees were below par, failing to register a shot on target in the first half.

They finally threatened in the final third of the match, with Kristoffer Ajer and Jordan Henderson going close, before Reiss Nelson tested Eagles keeper Dean Henderson with a decent strike, but the late pressure was to no avail.

Andrews said: “In terms of our performance, did we reach the heights of recent weeks individually and collectively? No.

“But, having said that, I felt like there wasn’t a lot in the game.”