<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

West Ham boss David Moyes says the 3-1 win against Fulham shows his team are moving in the right direction following a difficult start to the campaign.

Goals from Jarrod Bowen, Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio handed the Hammers three points at the London Stadium.

Moyes’ side lost their first three games of the Premier League season but he is confident they are now on the right path.

“We’re going in the right direction but there’s still bits I need to try and get better,” he said.

“I’m waiting on Nayef Aguerd to come back, we’ve played the first three or four games without Craig Dawson, we hardly had any defenders in some of the early games.

“We’re beginning to get people back and I’m beginning to feel as if we’re finding a little bit of a rhythm.

“There’s signs that we’re creating a few more chances. In the early games we couldn’t score a goal and today we probably made five or six pretty good opportunities.”

Striker Scamacca scored his second goal in the Premier League since signing for West Ham from Sassuolo in the summer, latching onto a fine through ball from another summer signing in Lucas Paqueta.

And Moyes says there is still much more to come from the pair.

“We’ve brought in a young centre-forward who is doing really well and I think will get better as well,” the West Ham boss said.

“He’s got a lot of different elements to his game and he changes the way we play a little bit. It’s taken a little bit of time but I think his finishing, his composure at times on the ball, his link-up play, was very good.

“If you are any centre-forward, I think you’d want to play with Paqueta, because he looks like somebody who is going to give you the ball at moments when maybe you need it or when the opposition least expect it.

“I thought there were bits from Paqueta today that were terrific, and then there were other bits which I think were poor. So I think, at the moment, it’s the bit between the really high and the low.

“But I thought today he played ever so well.”







