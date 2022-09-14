Millwall v QPR line-ups: Dickie out, Dykes dropped, Balogun and Iroegbunam start

Recent signing Leon Balogun makes his QPR debut, replacing the injured Rob Dickie.

As revealed by West London Sport, Tyler Roberts starts up front at The Den. Lyndon Dykes is dropped to the bench.

And there is also a starting place for loan signing Tim Iroegbunam, who comes in for Andre Dozzell.







QPR: Dieng, Laird, Balogun, Dunne, Paal, Field, Johansen, Iroegbunam, Willock, Chair, Roberts.

Subs: Archer, Kakay, Masterson, Dozzell, Adomah, Bonne, Dykes.

Millwall: Bialkowski, Wallace, Cooper, Mitchell, Bradshaw, Flemming, Cresswell, Shackleton, Styles. Voglsammer, Saville.

Subs: Long, McNamara, Evans, Afobe, Malone, Burey, Honeyman.







