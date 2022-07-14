Hartlepool sign Wealdstone forward Umerah

Josh Umerah has left Wealdstone to join League Two side Hartlepool United for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old scored 17 National League goals last season and has been the subject of interest from several clubs this summer.

West London Sport reported at the start of this month that Wealdstone had rejected bids from sides in the EFL because they did not meet their valuation.

But Hartlepool have since managed to agree a deal for Umerah, who leaves the Stones after just one year at the club.







