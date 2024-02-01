Broja set to complete Fulham loan move

Fulham look set to complete the signing of Armando Broja on loan from Chelsea before tonight’s transfer deadline.

Chelsea have been open to selling the 22-year-old striker, who has also attracted interest from Wolves.

However, the asking price has not been met and the two west London clubs appear to have now agreed a deal for Broja to move to Craven Cottage for the rest of the season.

He has made 19 appearances for Chelsea this term, scoring two goals, having missed the second half of last season with a long-term knee injury.

Fulham boss Marco Silva has been keen to sign a striker during this month’s transfer window.

