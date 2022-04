Chelsea v Real Madrid line-ups: James and Pulisic start

Reece James starts for Chelsea in tonight’s Champions League quarter-final first leg at Stamford Bridge.

So too does Christian Pulisic, while Mateo Kovacic has to settle for a place on the bench against his former club, with Jorginho partnering N’Golo Kante in midfield.

It appears that James or Azpilicueta will be playing in a left-sided role.







Chelsea: Mendy, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Azpilicueta, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic.

Subs: Kepa, Bettinelli, Alonso, Kovacic, Lukaku, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Ziyech, Kenedy, Sarr.

Real Madrid: Courtois, Mendy, Alaba, Militão, Carvajal, Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić, Vinícius, Benzema, Valverde.

Subs: Vallejo, Nacho, Asensio, Marcelo, Lunin, Vázquez, Bale, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Mariano, Camavinga, Fuidias.