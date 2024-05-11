Jackson’s late winner boosts Chelsea’s European hopes

Nottm Forest 2 Chelsea 3 8' Mudryk 16' Boly 74' Hudson-Odoi 80' Sterling 82' Jackson

Nicolas Jackson’s header kept alive Chelsea’s slim hopes of a fifth-place Premier League finish as they scored twice in two minutes to come from behind and beat Nottingham Forest in a thrilling and open encounter.

Mykhailo Mudryk’s composed early finish put Chelsea ahead from a delightful pass by the outstanding Cole Palmer, only for Willy Boly to head the Reds level from six yards from an inswinging Morgan Gibbs-White free-kick.

Chelsea were second best for long periods thereafter and, having hit the woodwork on three occasions, Forest finally went ahead when former Blues winger Callum Hudson-Odoi curled in a trademark second home goal on 74 minutes.

But substitute Raheem Sterling curled in a superb equaliser and Jackson’s header from a pinpoint Reece James cross earned victory.

Defeats for Luton Town and Burnley earlier in the day meant, barring a monumental swing in goal difference, Forest were already assured of retaining their Premier League status.

And with Chelsea needing victory to have a mathematical chance of pipping Tottenham to fifth place, both sides played with freedom and a strong disregard for defending in a party atmosphere at the City Ground.

Few could argue that Mauricio Pochettino’s side were fortunate winners, however, despite an an encouraging start which saw Mudryk slide the ball expertly into the far corner after seven minutes.

But that was a rare highlight of a first-half performance that was disjointed and lacking quality in the final third.

Boly’s header restored parity after a VAR check for offside and Forest looked sharper and the more likely to find the next again.

Ryan Yates grazed the post with a fizzing low 20-yard shot, Gibbs-White also struck the post with a header and a deflected Hudson-Odoi shot hit the bar.

But Palmer’s class could have proved telling as he brilliantly teed up Jackson who wasted a glorious one-on-one chance before the break and also found Thiago SIlva, who hit the post with a clever header after the interval.

Chelsea showed more spirit in the closing stages, with the introduction of Christopher Nkunku, Malo Gusto, Sterling and James boosting the team and the packed away end.

And after seemingly heading for defeat when Hudson-Odoi struck, Sterling and Jackson secured an unlikely win.

Chelsea: Petrovic, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Badiashile [Gusto 58], Chalobah, Madueke [Nkunku 58], Mudryk [Sterling 73], Palmer, Caicedo, Gallagher, [Gallagher 79], Jackson.

Subs not used: Disasi, Casadei, Bettinelli,, Ugochukwu, Colwill.







