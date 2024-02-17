Brentford v Liverpool line-ups: Ajer recalled, two Reds changes

Kristoffer Ajer replaces Ethan Pinnock at the back for Brentford – their only change for this afternoon’s match against the Premier League leaders.

Frank Onyeka and Yoane Wissa are both named on the bench following their returns from Afcon.









Liverpool, meanwhile, make two changes, with Conor Bradley replacing the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate returning after a ban in place of Jarell Quansah.

Mohamed Salah, who has been recovering from a hamstring injury, is on the visitors’ bench.

Brentford: Flekken, Collins, Ajer, Mee, Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Reguilon, Toney, Maupay.

Subs: Strakosha, Wissa, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Yarmoliuk.

Liverpool: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Endo, Jones, Jota, Nunez, Diaz.

Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Salah, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, McConnell, Quansah.







