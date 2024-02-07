Aston Villa v Chelsea line-ups: Three Blues changes for replay

Under-pressure Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has made three changes for tonight’s FA Cup fourth-round replay from the defeat against Wolves.

Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke come in for Raheem Sterling and Christopher Nkunku in attack. At the back, Thiago Silva is replaced by Benoit Badiashile.







Aston Villa have made one change to their line-up, with Matty Cash coming in for the injured Ezri Konsa.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Diego Carlos, Lenglet, Moreno, Bailey, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, McGinn (c), Tielemens, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Wright, Pau, Chambers, Diaby, Zaniolo, Ramsey, Iroegbunman, Kellyman.

Chelsea: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Chilwell, Gallagher, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Jackson, Palmer.

Subs: Bergstrom, Bettinelli, Gilchrist, Silva, Samuels-Smith, Chuwuemeka, Mudryk, Sterling, Nkunku.







