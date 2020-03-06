Two changes for Harlequins against Bristol

Harlequins boss Paul Gustard has made only two changes to the starting XV that beat Exeter last weekend, to face Bristol on Sunday.

Luke Northmore makes his first Gallagher Premiership appearance since picking up an injury in the middle of January and will be hoping to continue his impressive form from earlier in the season, starting on the wing.

Winger Chris Ashton, who joined the club this week, has not yet recovered from a small knock but is expected to be available in the coming weeks.

Gustard said: “It was great to get an important win against Exeter, who have yet again this season showed consistency in performance and strength in all aspects of their game.

“Last week is, however, last week and it’s crucial that our entire focus and effort has been directed to this Sunday’s opponents. I was delighted with the team’s critical reflection from Exeter on Monday, which once again demonstrated the mental and emotional growth we are making.

“We look forward to the challenge at Ashton Gate against a Bristol side that are well organised with a highly talented squad including some world class talent in their team.

“Marcus Smith has been unable to train with the team yet this week after a heavy knock in the fixture against Exeter Chiefs. Marcus has undergone, and now passed all HIA protocols, and we are excited with the impact he can make when he takes the field with his electric feet and running game.

“So, Brett Herron will start at ten. During training this week he has controlled things beautifully in mixed weather and deserves the opportunity.”

Harlequins Starting XV:

1 Mark Lambert

2 Scott Baldwin

3 Simon Kerrod

4 Glen Young

5 Matt Symons

6 James Chisholm

7 Chris Robshaw

8 Alex Dombrandt

9 Danny Care

10 Brett Herron

11 Gabriel Ibitoye

12 Paul Lasike

13 Tom Penny

14 Luke Northmore

15 Aaron Morris

Replacements:

16 Jack Musk

17 Nick Auterac

18 Will Collier

19 Tevita Cavubati

20 Will Evans

21 Niall Saunders

22 Marcus Smith

23 Francis Saili







